The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) is gearing up to submit a comprehensive report on 'Countering Global Terrorism at Regional and International Levels' to the Rajya Sabha. Scheduled for presentation on Monday at 11 am, the report is anticipated to address both domestic and international dimensions of the terrorism threat.

Rajya Sabha MPs Ashok Kumar Mittal and Prakash Javadekar will officially present a copy of the Twenty-Eighth Report of the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee, available in both English and Hindi.

According to reliable sources, the committee's recommendations in the report hold significance, as they cover a wide range of measures to tackle the evolving challenges of terrorism. The government, though not bound by the committee's suggestions, traditionally takes these reports seriously, reflecting the crucial role played by parliamentary oversight.

Parliamentary committees, comprised of Members of Parliament, are formed to handle sector-specific concerns due to the impracticality of addressing all issues on the floor of the House. The government is obliged to provide an 'Action Taken' report, showcasing the progress made on the committee's recommendations, further strengthening the legislative oversight of the executive branch.

Apart from the terrorism-focused report, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav is set to introduce the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024, in the Rajya Sabha later in the day, proposing amendments to the existing Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

The day's agenda also includes the continuation of discussions on the motion of thanks on the President's address. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a statement on Supplementary Demands for Grants, 2023-24, and lay out the Supplementary Demands for Grants for the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (with Legislature) for the year 2023-24. Additionally, she will present statements on the estimated receipts and expenditure (2024-25) of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (with Legislature) and the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2006.