Indian Parliament is gearing up for a busy Monsoon Session scheduled from July 22 to August 9. A key highlight will be the presentation of the full Union Budget for 2024-25 by the government.

Pre-budget consultations between the Finance Ministry and various ministries/stakeholders have already commenced from June 17 to finalise the financial statements and proposals.

Apart from the Budget, the session will also witness the oath-taking of newly elected MPs, election of the Lok Sabha Speaker, the customary President's address to the joint sitting, and subsequent discussions.

In a recent post, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will be held between June 24-July 3, preceding the Monsoon Session.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had presented an Interim Budget in February, outlining the government's economic roadmap focused on sustained infrastructure push to generate jobs, alongside welfare measures for farmers, youth, women and poor households.

As per reports, a special 8-day Parliament session has also been scheduled from June 24, with the Lok Sabha Speaker's election likely on June 26 and oath-taking by new MPs on June 24-25.