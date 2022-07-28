Reacting on the arrest of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, Kunal Ghosh, Trinamool Congress's (TMC) state general secretary said, "Partha Chatterjee should be removed from ministry and all party posts immediately.”

He further stated that "He should be expelled. If this statement is considered wrong, the party has every right to remove me from all posts. "

Ghosh's remarks follow the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) huge recovery of cash from two apartments owned by Arpita Mukherjee, a close associate of the arrested Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee.

On Thursday morning ED recovered Rs 27.9 crore includes notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 denominations, neatly packed in bundles of 50 lakh each for Rs 2,000 notes and Rs 20 lakh each for Rs 500 notes. Also, gold and jewellery worth Rs 4.31 crore include 3 gold bricks of 1 kg each, 6 Kangan (bangles) of 500 grams each, and a gold pen from the second apartment of Arpita Mukherjee.

According to ED officials, Arpita Mukherjee claimed that cash recovered from her home belonged to Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and her flat was used to keep his money.

On Wednesday, ED officials conducted coordinated raids at various properties at Rajdanga in south Kolkata and Belgharia in the northern fringes of the city.

On July 23, Partha Chatterjee was produced before the Bankshall Court in Kolkata after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the state's alleged teacher recruitment scam.