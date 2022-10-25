In what can be called as a rare occurrence, the country will be witnessing partial solar eclipse, in over a decade on October 25.

Notably, the solar eclipse will not be seen again for another 10 years and it will be the final one of the year and the first to have occurred on April 30.

In some locations in India, the partial solar eclipse can be visible from about 4:20 PM to 5:20 PM.

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics who are in Hanle observed the moment of sunset and estimated that it would be visible till 5:08 pm.

All states in the country would be able to see the partial solar eclipse on October 25. However, the northern and western sections of the country will be able to see the partial eclipse with a better view and for a longer period of time than the eastern part of the country will.

Since the celestial event will occur after sunset in certain areas, the eclipse cannot be seen from north eastern India.

The partial solar eclipse will last for an hour, 39 minutes, and 31 seconds in total. The amount of the Sun's disc that the Moon will block depending on where on Earth you are viewing the occurrence will vary because it is a partial solar eclipse.

You must have a clear view of the western horizon before the sun sets in order to see the solar eclipse.

The eclipse should not be viewed with unprotected eyes, a telescope, or binoculars. You can see it with pinhole projectors or eclipse glasses.

