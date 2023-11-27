A passenger on IndiGo flight 6E-6798 from Pune to Nagpur experienced an unusual issue when she discovered her seat cushion was missing.

The passenger, Sagarika Patnaik, notified the cabin crew about the missing cushion. However, as the boarding process was ongoing, she found herself standing in the aisle.

A crew member eventually brought a spare cushion from another seat. Subrat Patnaik, Sagarika's husband, expressed his dissatisfaction on social media platform X, questioning the airline's oversight. In response, IndiGo stated that seat cushions can sometimes get dislodged and can be repositioned by the crew.

Subrat further questioned the pre-flight cleaning and inspection process, pointing out that both the cleaning staff and cabin crew had failed to notice the missing cushion. Aviation expert Dhairyashil Vandekar criticized the incident, stating that airlines should not provide passengers with broken or unserviceable seats.

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