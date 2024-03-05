A passenger on the Vande Bharat Express was dismayed to discover fungus in his yogurt, served as part of his meal on the train.

The passenger, Harshad Topkar, made his complaint public by tagging the official accounts of the Ministry of Railways, Northern Railway, and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on March 5.

Indian Railways promptly responded to his complaint. Harshad also posted pictures of the contaminated yogurt, which was served to him in the Executive Class of Vande Bharat during his journey from Dehradun to Anand Vihar.

Northern Railway responded to Harshad's complaint and requested the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to look into the matter. This incident adds to the growing complaints about food quality on Vande Bharat trains.

In January, another passenger alleged that stale food was served on a journey from New Delhi to Varanasi. Last month, a passenger found a dead cockroach in his meal, for which IRCTC issued an apology.