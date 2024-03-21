In an affidavit presented to the Supreme Court on March 21, Acharya Balakrishna, the managing director of Patanjali Ayurved, expressed "regret" for the company's deceptive ads.



He gave the court his word that these kinds of advertisements will stop, highlighting Patanjali's resolve to provide Ayurvedic remedies for lifestyle-related illnesses in order to lessen the burden on the nation's healthcare system.

This comes as the Supreme Court swiftly responded to a show-cause order, which was sent just two days after the court ordered yoga master Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balakrishna to appear in person within two weeks.



In response to a notification asking why contempt proceedings for allegedly breaking a promise made to the court should not be started, Patanjali also sent a "unconditional apology" to the Supreme Court.



In the past, the Supreme Court has banned Patanjali Ayurved from marketing medications for ailments like obesity, diabetes, arthritis, and asthma. On February 27, Patanjali Ayurved and Acharya Balkrishna received a notice of contempt.

Despite assurances given to the Supreme Court in November 2023, Patanjali continued to release misleading advertisements. In its affidavit, the company attributed this to "general statements" inadvertently including "offensive sentences," which were approved by the company's Media Department, unaware of the court order from November 2023.

"We will ensure that such advertisements are not issued in the future. By way of clarification, not as a defence, the deponent begs to submit that its intention is only to exhort the citizens of this country to lead a healthier life by consuming Patanjali products including products for lifestyle ailments through the use of age-old literature and materials supplementing and backed by ayurvedic research," the affidavit said.

Patanjali highlighted that its goal, backed by both ancient literature and modern research, is to use Ayurvedic goods to encourage a better lifestyle.

The Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 was attacked for being out of date, while the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 was criticized for lacking scientific study on Ayurveda.

The organization reaffirmed its dedication to provide evidence-based treatments for lifestyle-related medical conditions using Ayurveda and Yoga in order to improve people's general health and lessen the strain on the healthcare system.