The Supreme Court on April 30 rebuked the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for its "inaction" in the misleading advertisement case against Patanjali Ayurved.

The Uttarakhand licencing authority on April 29 suspended manufacturing licences of 14 Patanjali products, with 13 products being under Divya Yoga Pharmacy.

The court stated that the authority has “woken up from sleep” following its delay in taking action.

The court said, "This shows that once you want to do something, you do it with lightning speed, but if you don't, then for years nothing moves. In three days, you have taken all action. What were you doing for the past nine months since taking over? Finally, you realise that you have power and responsibilities. You have finally woken up from sleep.”

Stating that the authority tried to wash away everything, the court criticised the company for not complying with its orders.

The bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said that Patanjali produced an e-copy of the public apology, noting that "This is not compliance". The bench also said, "I am raising my hands in this case; enough of this non-compliance of our orders.”

Meanwhile, the court has given Patanjali another chance to file the original page of each newspaper in which they issued the apology.

Nothing that Patanjali has improved, the bench said, “There was only Patanjali earlier, now there are names. We appreciate that. They have understood.”

Baba Ramdev and Patanjali's Managing Director Acharya Balkrishan have currently been exempted from appearing in person in the top court on the next date of hearing, May 7.