Shahid Latif, the mastermind behind the Pathankot attack and one of India's most wanted terrorists, has been reportedly shot dead in Pakistan. As per reports, Latif has been shot dead by unknown assailants in Pakistan's Sialkot on Wednesday.

41-year-old Latif was a member of the proscribed terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and has been named as the key conspirator behind the Patahnkot attack of January 2, 2016.

Latif had coordinated the attack from Sialkot and sent down four JeM terrorists to Pathankot for executing it.

Noteworthy here is that Latif was arrested in India in November 1994 on terror charges under the Prevention of Unlawful (Activities) Act or the UAPA. He was put to trial and eventually jailed. After serving his sentence in India, he was deported to Pakistan via Wagah border in Punjab in 2010.

Latif has also been accused in the hijacking of an Indian Airlines plane in 1999.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe has said that Latif went back to his Jihadi compatriots in Pakistan after his release in 2010. He has been listed as a wanted terrorist by the Indian government.