Former Odisha Chief Minister and current Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik has reached out to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking intervention to address a critical shortage of potatoes in Odisha.

In a letter dated July 26, Patnaik highlighted the dire situation caused by recent heavy rains, which have led to a severe shortage of potatoes in Odisha's markets. The shortage has resulted in an artificial price hike, further exacerbating the plight of the common people.

Patnaik's letter specifically points out the troubling reports of over 50 trucks loaded with potatoes stranded at the West Bengal-Odisha border. He commends Banerjee for her past supportive actions and appeals for her urgent intervention to ensure a smooth and timely supply of potatoes to Odisha.

"Potatoes are an essential item for our people," Patnaik wrote, emphasizing the impact of the shortage on daily life. He also noted the strong cultural ties between the people of Odisha and West Bengal, invoking shared devotion to Mahaprabhu Sri Jagannath.