The Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), a Geneva-based global media safety and rights organisation, is concerned about the large number of journalists killed in various parts of the world in the first 100 days of 2022. Since January 1, 38 journalists have been killed worldwide, representing a more than 150 percent increase over the previous year's total of 15. In 2021, 79 media workers were murdered, and in 2020, 92 people were killed.

"This dramatic rise is very worrying as the number of journalists killed had decreased in previous years. The war in Ukraine and the rampant criminality in Mexico are the main reasons of this appalling deterioration,” said Blaise Lempen, president of PEC (www.pressemblem.ch). With the worrying deterioration, the global forum renews its call to the UN for the adoption of an international convention strengthening journalist protection with investigation and prosecution mechanisms.

In Ukraine, the conflict sparked by Russia has already claimed the lives of nine journalists, with nearly 20 others injured. In addition, at least ten other people were detained. PEC urges the parties to end the conflict immediately in order to avoid a Syrian-style scenario with dozens of casualties in a protracted conflict.

The Russian and Ukrainian governments must ensure that journalists are not targeted while covering the ongoing conflict and that they are free to work. According to the PEC president, the circumstances of each death must be independently investigated, and those responsible must be brought to justice. Meanwhile, Mexico has almost reached its toll for the entire year, with nine journalist deaths (10 killed).

According to the PEC statement, Mexican authorities must fight impunity much harder and actively seek those responsible for these murders and their sponsors. There has been an increase in violence in Haiti, with three journalists killed. India and Pakistan both had three media casualties, with two journalists killed in Yemen. Myanmar, Brazil, Chad, Guatemala, Honduras, Kazakhstan, the Philippines, Turkey, and the United States have all reported one victim.

"Pakistan has lost journalists Hasnain Shah, Murtaza Shar, and Athar Mateen to assailants during the first three months of 2022, while India witnessed the killings of Rohit Kumar Biswal, Sudhir Saini, and Juned Khan Pathan during the same period," said Nava Thakuria, PEC's south and southeast Asia representative, adding that India's other neighbours, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Tibet (China), Bangladesh, Maldives, and Sri lanka have not reported any journo-murder this year, except Myanmar which lost Pu Tui Dim to military atrocities.