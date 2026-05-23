Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; rates rise nearly Rs 5 per litre in 10 days

Petrol and diesel prices were increased by up to 91 paise per litre on Saturday, May 23, marking the third hike in fuel rates in less than 10 days amid rising global energy prices linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

In Delhi, petrol prices were raised by 87 paise, taking the retail rate from Rs 98.64 to Rs 99.51 per litre. Diesel prices saw a steeper increase of 91 paise, rising from Rs 91.58 to Rs 92.49 per litre.

State-owned oil marketing companies had resumed fuel price revisions on May 15, when rates were increased by Rs 3 per litre as part of a calibrated response to elevated crude oil and energy costs in the international market. This was followed by another hike of around 90 paise per litre on May 19.

With the latest revision, petrol and diesel prices have cumulatively increased by nearly Rs 5 per litre within a span of 10 days.

The continued rise in fuel prices is expected to impact transportation costs and household expenses, with possible ripple effects on the prices of essential commodities across the country.

Oil companies revise retail fuel prices periodically based on global crude oil trends, exchange rates and other market factors.