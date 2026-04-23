Petroleum Ministry denies reports of post-poll fuel price hike, calls claims ‘fake’

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Thursday, April 23 dismissed reports suggesting an impending increase in petrol and diesel prices after the conclusion of elections, terming such claims as “fake” and misleading.

In an official statement posted on X on April 23, the ministry clarified that there is no proposal under consideration to revise fuel prices. “There are some news reports suggesting a price hike of petrol and diesel. It is hereby clarified that there is no such proposal under consideration by the Government,” the ministry said.

The ministry further stated that such reports are intended to create “fear and panic” among citizens and described them as “mischievous and misleading.” It urged the public to rely only on verified information and not be influenced by unsubstantiated claims circulating on social media platforms.

Highlighting the government’s pricing policy, the ministry asserted that India is among the few countries where petrol and diesel prices have remained stable over the past four years. It noted that the Government of India, along with public sector oil companies, has taken sustained measures to shield consumers from volatility in international crude oil prices.

The clarification comes amid a rise in global crude oil prices, which had fueled speculation online about a possible increase in domestic fuel rates following the electoral process. Addressing these concerns, the ministry said oil marketing companies have maintained stable retail prices by absorbing fluctuations in crude costs.

According to the ministry, this approach is part of a broader strategy to protect consumers from inflationary pressures and ensure price stability in the domestic fuel market.