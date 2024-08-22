The death toll from a devastating reactor explosion at a pharmaceutical company in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Atchutapuram, Anakapalli, has risen to 17 as of Thursday, August 22.



The blast, which occurred when a 500-kilolitre capacitor reactor detonated, has left the region in shock. At the time of the incident, approximately 200 workers were inside the facility, intensifying concerns about safety protocols in the industrial zone.

Anakapalli District Collector Vijaya Krishnan confirmed the fatalities on Thursday, marking a grim day for the district.

Also read: 15 killed, over 40 injured in explosion at Andhra Pradesh pharmaceutical unit



In response to the tragedy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has ordered a high-level investigation to ascertain the causes and accountability behind the explosion. The Chief Minister is also slated to visit the families of the victims and those injured in the blast.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep sorrow over the incident, conveying his condolences to the bereaved families. In a statement, the Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to be provided to the next of kin of those who lost their lives, and Rs 50,000 to those injured. "Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a factory in Anakapalle. Condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones. May the injured recover soon," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) shared on social media platform X.