The registry of the Supreme Court has issued an advisory and warned people about the scam in which cyber criminals are using the name of the Supreme Court to steal people's personal details and confidential data.

The Registry, Supreme Court of India has been made aware of this phishing attack via a press release.

As per the release, a fake website, impersonating the official website has been created and hosted on the URLs' — http://cbins/scigv.com and https://cbins.scigv.com/offence.



The attackers through the URL — https://cbins.scigy.comfoffence "Offence of Money-Laundering" are soliciting personal details and confidential information. Any visitor to the above URLs is strongly advised not to share and divulge any personal and confidential information, as the same shall enable the perpetrators to steal the information.



Also Read: SC asks centre about Jammu and Kashmir statehood timeline, says restoration of democracy is important

The Registry strongly advises the public at large, to neither click nor share links they receive without verifying their authenticity. Please note that the Registry, Supreme Court of India will never ask for personal information, financial details or other confidential information. Please also note that the Supreme Court of India is the registered user of the domain name www.sci.gov.in and before clicking on any URL always hover over the URL to verify the same.

In case you have been a victim of the above phishing attack, please change your passwords for all your online accounts and also contact your bank, or credit card company, to report such unauthorized access.

The Registry, Supreme Court of India has taken due concern of the phishing attack and has flagged the same with law enforcement agencies, to investigate the phishing attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.