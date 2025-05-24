In response to increased security concerns following recent hostilities along India’s western frontier, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed all commercial airlines to enforce strict security protocols at dual-use airports—facilities that serve both civilian and military operations.

As per the directive, airlines must ensure that all window shades aboard aircraft remain closed during takeoff and landing at these defence airfields, particularly those located near sensitive border areas. The shades are to remain shut until the aircraft reaches an altitude of 10,000 feet after takeoff and must be closed again when descending below this threshold during landing. The only exemption to this mandate applies to emergency exit rows, according to the aviation regulator.

The measure comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor, launched by Indian armed forces in retaliation to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. The military response had led to a temporary closure of 32 airports across northern, central, and western India, including several strategically important defence airfields. While commercial flight operations have since resumed, security concerns persist.

To bolster aviation security and prevent inadvertent sharing of sensitive information, the DGCA has also reiterated the prohibition of photography and videography by passengers at or near military bases during air travel. Airlines are required to notify passengers of these restrictions and the possible legal ramifications of non-compliance.

"Operators should also communicate the potential consequences of non-compliance, including regulatory or legal action as per applicable security protocols," the DGCA noted in its directive.

Mandatory pre-flight announcements are now required, both prior to takeoff and landing, to remind passengers to close window shades and avoid using recording devices. In addition, all airline operators have been instructed to formulate comprehensive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for crew members to address safety and security risks associated with operating from defence airports.

The DGCA emphasized that these temporary guidelines are aimed at ensuring “operational safety” and curbing any “unintentional sharing of security-related information by the public.”

The directive applies to key airports including Leh, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Adampur, Chandigarh, Bathinda, Jaisalmer, Nal, Jodhpur, Hindon, Agra, Kanpur, Bareilly, Maharajpur, Gorakhpur, Bhuj, Lohegaon, Goa (Dabolim), and Vizag.