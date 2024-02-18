A snapshot of the distinctive number plate affixed to the car of Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, has set social media abuzz with admiration. Shared by business executive Lloyd Mathias on February 18, the image quickly gained attention for its remarkable registration: 'DL1 CJI 0001'.

"Saw Chief Justice of India, Dhananjay Chandrachud at a private function in Delhi yesterday. On my way out, I couldn’t help notice his car’s licence plate number: DL1 CJI 0001. Very cool. Wonder if the Chief Election Commissioner’s car number plate is DL1 CEC 0001?" Mathias wrote on X, alongside the captivating photograph of the vehicle.

Upon delving into the ownership details of the Mercedes E 350 D model, it was uncovered that it was registered under the name of the Registrar of the Supreme Court of India. This confirms that the vehicle is provided to the Chief Justice by the government.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350d AMG Line, the model observed in this instance, stands as the pinnacle of the E-Class range with a price tag of Rs. 88.96 Lakh. Featuring Automatic (TC) transmission, it is available in an array of colors including Obsidian Black Metallic, Graphite Grey, High Tech Silver Metallic, and Polar White.