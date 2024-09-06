A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a ban on Netflix's series "IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack" has been withdrawn from the Delhi High Court. The withdrawal comes after Netflix included a disclaimer addressing concerns about the series' portrayal of the 1999 hijacking of Indian Flight 814.

The PIL, filed by Surjit Singh Yadav, Chief of Hindu Sena, alleged that the series misrepresented the identities of the terrorists involved. Yadav, through his lawyer Advocate Shashi Ranjan, claimed that the miniseries inaccurately assigned Hindu names like "Bhola" and "Shankar" to the real hijackers, including Ibrahim Akhtar, Shahid Akhtar Sayeed, Sunny Ahmed Qazi, Zahoor Mistry, and Shakir. The petition argued that these inaccuracies distorted historical events and offended Hindu sentiments.

The plea also emphasised that India’s Constitution mandates mutual respect for all religions, and film creators must avoid disturbing religious feelings. It sought the court's intervention to prevent further public misunderstanding.

Following a meeting with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Netflix's content head committed to updating the series' disclaimer to reflect the real names of the hijackers. The streaming platform also assured that future content will be more sensitive to national sentiments.