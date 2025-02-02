Pilgrims at the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj have dismissed claims of mismanagement circulating on social media, particularly on Facebook and Instagram, calling them largely fabricated. Devotees have stressed that around 90 per cent of the reports are false and urged the public to ignore such rumours.

Many praised the arrangements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, with one devotee noting it took only two hours to travel from the station to the Sangam for a holy dip.

The recent stampede-like incident on January 29, which claimed at least 30 lives and left 60 others injured, was described by attendees as accidental. The tragic event occurred during the Mauni Amavasya, a day marking the second Shahi Snan.

Authorities have identified 25 victims so far and have announced financial aid of Rs 25 lakh to each family of the deceased. A judicial inquiry into the incident has been ordered, and a three-member commission has been set up to investigate.

The Mahakumbh Mela, which began on January 13, will conclude on February 26. Key upcoming dates include February 3 for Basant Panchami (the third Shahi Snan), February 12 for Maghi Purnima, and February 26 for Maha Shivaratri. On Saturday, a group of 118 diplomats from 77 countries attended the event, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meeting them to discuss the ongoing Mela. He expressed confidence that over 45 crore people would participate by the end of the festival.