The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has confirmed that a passenger plane that has crashed in the Topkhana mountains of Afghanistan is not Indian.



The plane met with an accident in the mountainous regions of Badakhshan, as per local authorities' statements on Sunday(January 21).

The plane crashed into towering mountains in the Topkhana region of Zebak district, revealed the provincial police in a statement, as reported by Ariana News.

The plane was Moroccan registered DF 10 aircraft and, as per senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official.

The details regarding the number of passengers onboard, and the reasons behind the crash are yet to be clarified.