Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court, urging the Director General of Prisons to facilitate Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's video conferencing with assembly members and cabinet ministers to ensure efficient governance of Delhi.

The petitioner, Shrikant Prasad, asserts that neither the Constitution of India nor any law prohibits ministers, including the chief minister or prime minister, from governing the government while in judicial custody. Additionally, the plea calls on the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to restrain media from airing allegedly misleading headlines regarding the imposition of President's rule in Delhi.

This move follows the dismissal of three previous PILs seeking Arvind Kejriwal's removal from the post of Chief Minister by the Delhi High Court. The third petition, filed by a former Cabinet Minister of Delhi, incurred a Rs 50,000 fine on the petitioner, with the court admonishing against frivolous petitions.

Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora expressed discontent with the petitioner's actions, emphasizing that such matters are under the jurisdiction of the Governor and cautioning against politicizing the judiciary.

Meanwhile, another petition, filed by a former AAP minister and MLA, seeks a writ of quo warranto against Arvind Kejriwal, alleging his incapacity to hold the office of Chief Minister following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy case. Kejriwal's judicial custody has been extended until April 23, 2024, in relation to the alleged liquor scam, with the ED asserting AAP's involvement in the case.