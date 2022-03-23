PM Modi expressed his sorrow over the deaths of 11 migrant labourers in a fire at an iron and plastic waste warehouse in Bhoiguda, Hyderabad, on Wednesday morning.

The prime minister announced a monetary settlement of Rs. 2 lakh for each of the 11 families who lost loved ones in the tragic incident. Modi stated, the compensation will be given from the prime minister’s national relief fund.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Bhoiguda, Hyderabad. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased,” the prime minister tweeted.

According to police, at least 11 migrant workers died as a result of the fire. The bodies found so far are thought to be those of migrant workers from Bihar. It is assumed that the fire started around 4 a.m. on the upper floor of the warehouse in the densely populated residential colony near the Secunderabad railway station, while around 13 workers were sleeping.

The Police stated, “Preliminary investigation suggested the fire might have erupted due to a short circuit. Further investigation is on,”

Around 7 a.m., eight fire tenders were dispatched to the scene, and the fire was brought under control.“We have recovered 11 bodies so far and all of them are totally burnt and in unidentifiable condition. One worker managed to escape with burn injuries and he has been rushed to the Gandhi Hospital, where his condition is critical,” the police officer said.

State minister Talasani Srinivasa Yadav, who visited the spot, promised the relatives of those deceased all possible assistance.