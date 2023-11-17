Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condemned the deaths in the ongoing war between Israel and Palestinian terrorist group Hamas. Speaking at the Voice of the Global South Summit, PM Modi spoke about "new challenges" in the West Asia region and added that India has "exercised restraint" in the conflict.

"We have given emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy. We also strongly condemn the deaths of civilians in the conflict between Israel and Hamas," he said.

PM Modi further noted that India has sent humanitarian aid to the Palestinians following his conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. "This is the time when the countries of the Global South should unite for the greater global good... , " he said.