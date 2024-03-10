Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 15 airport projects, including 12 new terminal buildings across various cities, with a cumulative worth of almost Rs 10,000 crore on Sunday. The event held in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh marks the single most significant infrastructure expansion in recent times encompassing a mix of new airports, expanded terminals and foundation stone laying for upcoming airports.

The projects launched by PM Modi include new terminal buildings for Pune, Kolhapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Delhi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Shravasti, and Adampur Airports. Additionally, foundation stones were laid for new terminal buildings at Kadapa, Hubballi, and Belagavi airports on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries joined the inauguration ceremony. The ambitious projects are poised to enhance passenger amenities, stimulate the local economy, and cater to the growing demands in the aviation sector.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has operationalized state-of-the-art new integrated terminal buildings at Chennai, Port Blair, Surat, and Tiruchirappalli Airports in the fiscal year 2023-24. The inauguration also included new terminal buildings at Kanpur Airport, Rajkot International Airport, Tezu Airport, and Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham.

Furthering the commitment to future demands, foundation stones were laid for new terminal buildings in Datia, Udaipur, Jodhpur, and Rajahmundry airports. The 12 new terminal buildings, with a total cost of Rs. 8,903 Crore, have a combined capacity to serve 615 Lakh passengers annually.

The PMO stated that these fully equipped terminal buildings boast various passenger facilities such as check-in counters, aerobridges, baggage conveyors, and ample concessionaire areas. The AAI has also embarked on the development of three new terminal buildings at Kadapa, Hubballi, and Belagavi Airports, with a total cost of Rs.908 crore, contributing to an increased combined passenger handling capacity of 95 lakh passengers per annum.

Emphasizing sustainability, the new terminal buildings incorporate features like double-insulated roofing systems, canopies for energy saving, LED lighting, low heat gain double glazing units, and solar power plants to meet GRIHA ratings.

The architectural designs draw inspiration from local heritage structures, reflecting the cultural richness of each state and city. The murals, paintings, and architectural styles aim to enhance the travel experience for passengers.

With the inauguration and foundation stone laying of these 15 airport projects, valued at Rs 9,811 Crore, India's civil aviation industry assumes a prominent role in the nation's economic growth, strengthening its position on the global aviation landscape. The improved air connectivity is expected to drive tourism, business, education, and employment, contributing to regional economic prosperity and productivity.