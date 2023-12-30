Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the newly built Ayodhya Airport after he held a roadshow and unveiled the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station.

Later, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones for a slew of development projects for Uttar Pradesh.

People in large numbers who had gathered along the roadshow's route from the airport to the railway station waved and greeted the prime minister. Modi greeted people from his car, and at one point, opened the door of his vehicle to wave back at them. People showered flower petals and raised slogans in his praise.

The prime minister also witnessed performances by cultural troupes along the route.

Besides the inaugurations, PM Modi also flagged off new Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains.

Sources said the new airport in Ayodhya will be named after sage poet Maharishi Valmiki and will known as 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham'.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office said, "Phase 1 of the state-of-the-art airport is developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,450 crore. The airport's terminal building will have an area of 6500 sqm, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually."

"The facade of the Terminal Building depicts the temple architecture of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir of Ayodhya. The interiors of the terminal Building are decorated with local art, paintings and murals depicting the life of Bhagwan Shri Ram," it added.

The terminal building of Ayodhya airport is also equipped with various sustainability features like an insulated roofing system, LED lighting, rainwater harvesting, landscaping with fountains, a water treatment plant, sewage treatment plant, solar power plant and many other such features have been provided to meet GRIHA - 5-star ratings.