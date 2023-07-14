In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on July 14 raised questions about the Prime Minister's priorities and selective concern. Ramesh lashed out at PM Modi for dialing the Home Minister from Paris to inquire about the flood situation in New Delhi, while remaining silent on the burning issues in Manipur and during his visit to the United States.

Taking to Twitter, Ramesh expressed his view on the matter, stating, "Prime Minister dialed Home Minister from Paris to inquire about the flood situation in New Delhi. It is good that he showed such concern. Why was no such call made when he was away in the US and Manipur was burning? Manipur is still burning while the Prime Minister is in France. But looks like he’s taken a vow of total and complete silence on Manipur.