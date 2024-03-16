Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a powerful keynote address at the India Today Conclave 2024 on Saturday touching upon a spectrum of pressing issues and his vision to propel the nation forward. Addressing the audience in New Delhi, PM Modi covered topics ranging from startups, the digital revolution, women empowerment, to global initiatives like One Earth One Health.

The Prime Minister commenced his speech by addressing India Today Group Editor-in-Chief Aroon Purie's jest about his preparations for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Responding with characteristic wit, PM Modi asserted, "Aroon ji, put your entire team to find out what Modi is. Let them figure it out. You got stuck on 2029, I am preparing for 2047,".

Highlighting his commitment to work, PM Modi remarked, "Whenever I go to a conclave like this, you expect me to give headlines but I am a person who works on deadlines and not headlines."

Emphasizing the remarkable surge in the number of startups in India, PM Modi said "Till 10 years ago, there were hardly 100 startups. Now there are 1.25 lakh startups registered. The startup movement in India is not just about numbers, but the fact that they are located in more than 600 districts, which accounts for 90 per cent of the country's area."

Additionally, PM Modi lauded the significant governmental focus on the northeastern states, revealing, "Since 2014, ministers in my Cabinet have visited the northeastern states 680 times. I, as the Prime Minister have visited the northeastern states more than combined tours done by all other Prime Ministers of the country."

Furthering his government's commitment to grassroots empowerment, PM Modi discussed initiatives such as the PM Swanidhi scheme aimed at bolstering street vendors across the nation. "Those who were insulted, called illiterate, those street vendors and vendors have today become the face of India's digital revolution," he said.

In a push towards women empowerment, PM Modi recounted distributing agricultural drones to girls in villages, challenging societal norms. "Even today, when daughters drive tractors in villages, it surprises people. I wanted to break this psyche. I wanted to show that daughters can operate drones too," he said.

Looking ahead, PM Modi assured the nation of a transformative five years, promising advancements in infrastructure, defense exports, and the space sector. "I have already started working on all these projects. I will come to India Today Conclave once again to share the information about these developments," he said.