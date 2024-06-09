Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term on June 9, at Rashtrapati Bhavan marking a historic occasion as no Prime Minister other than Jawaharlal Nehru, the first PM of Independent India, has returned for a third term as the PM.

During the ceremony, a total of 72 leaders were sworn in to be part of the Modi 3.0 ministry.

The new Cabinet includes 30 Cabinet ministers, five Ministers of State with Independent Charge, and 36 Ministers of State.

Find the list below:

Cabinet Ministers: Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, JP Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dr S Jaishankar, Manohar Lal Khattar, HD Kumaraswamy, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, Sarbananda Sonowal, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Dr. Virendra Kumar, Jual Oram, Pralhad Joshi, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Giriraj Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupendra Yadav, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Annapurna Devi, Kiren Rijiju, Mansukh Mandaviya, Hardeep Singh Puri, GK Reddy, Chirag Paswan, CR Patil.

Ministers of State: Jitin Prasada, Shripad Naik, Pankaj Chaudhary, Krishan Pal Gurjar, Ramdas Athawale, Nityanand Rai, Anupriya Patel, V Somanna, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, SP Singh Baghel, Shobha Karandlaje, Kirti Vardhan Singh, BL Verma, Shantanu Thakur, Kamlesh Paswan, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Ajay Tamta, Dr L Murugan, Suresh Gopi, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Sanjay Seth, Raksha Khadse, Bhagirath Choudhary, Satish Chandra Dubey, Durgadas Uikey, Sukanta Majumdar, Savitri Thakur, Tokhan Sahu, Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma, Harsh Malhotra, Nimuben Bambhaniam, Murlidhar Mohol, George Kurian, Pabitra Margherita.



Ministers of State with independent charge: Rao Inderjit Singh, Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Prataprao Jadhav, Jayant Chaudhary.

The NDA won 293 of the 543 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections following which Narendra Modi returned for a consecutive third term. The BJP, however, was short of the majority mark in the Lok Sabha on its own, winning 240 seats.