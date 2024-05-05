In a fiery speech delivered during a rally in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in Dhaurahra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party and its allies, accusing them of exploiting the Muslim community for political gains.

Addressing a crowd, PM Modi asserted that both the Congress and the INDI bloc have resorted to using Muslims as mere pawns in their political maneuvers. He highlighted that a significant portion of the populace, including individuals from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and communities such as Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC), have distanced themselves from the Congress and its affiliates.

In a direct jab at opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, PM Modi condemned what he termed as the politics of appeasement, insinuating that it has become a necessity for the survival of political scions like the aforementioned duo. The Samajwadi Party and Congress are currently contesting the Lok Sabha elections as allies.

"Muslim community also understands that the Congress and INDI alliance have made them pawns," PM Modi declared, emphasizing that the Muslim electorate is gradually disassociating from what he referred to as "vote bank contractors."

Accusing the opposition of pandering to particular religious groups for electoral gains, PM Modi vehemently opposed the proposition of reservations based on religion, reaffirming his commitment to upholding the rights of marginalized communities such as SCs, STs, and OBCs.

In an impassioned plea, PM Modi underscored his dedication to the nation, stating, "I don't have a family of my own, you (people of India) are my family members and my heirs." He expressed his resolve to continue working towards the development of the country, regardless of religious or political affiliations.

Furthermore, PM Modi asserted that the Muslim community has begun to recognize the inclusive nature of the government's policies, acknowledging that they are benefiting from welfare schemes without discrimination.