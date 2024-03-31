PM Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress accusing the party of "callously" giving away the Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka during the tenure of the Indira Gandhi government in 1974. The Prime Minister's remarks shared on his social media handle, emphasized the anger and lack of trust among Indians towards the Congress in light of this revelation.

The media report shared by PM Modi stemmed from an RTI reply sought by Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on the decision made by the Indira Gandhi government in 1974 to cede the Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka. The report also highlighted former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's comments on the issue, indicating a source of dispute between India and Sri Lanka.

Accusing the Congress of weakening India's unity, integrity, and interests during its governance, PM Modi reiterated the BJP's commitment to addressing these issues. The BJP hopes to capitalize on this matter to gain political traction in Tamil Nadu as it prepares for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The Katchatheevu island, situated between Rameswaram (India) and Sri Lanka, was traditionally utilized by fishermen from both countries. However, in 1974, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi accepted Katchatheevu as Sri Lankan territory under the "Indo-Sri Lankan Maritime agreement," formalizing Sri Lanka's sovereignty over the island.

This isn't the first time PM Modi has brought up the Katchatheevu Island issue. Last year in August, he criticized the Congress for dividing "Maa Bharati" and highlighted the cession of Katchatheevu Island during the Indira Gandhi government's tenure.

In response, Congress leaders dismissed PM Modi's remarks as "selective propaganda" and questioned the BJP-led central government's accomplishments over its tenure. Sandeep Dikshit, a Congress leader, attributed PM Modi's statements to the ongoing elections in Tamil Nadu, where BJP is predicted to perform poorly according to surveys.