The Deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday claimed that the BJP is “scared” and was following the “politics of intimidation”.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi today slammed the saffron party and accused the BJP of imposing law enforcement agencies against press and journalists.

The BJP is now on the “backfoot” and is “trying to intimidate not only politicians but the people of the country”, Gogoi said after participating in a protest rally, organised by the Congress, against the steep hike in electricity rates.



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Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi speaking to the media said, "The BJP is scared and the party is on the back foot. Last year they summoned Rahul Gandhi.. Sonia Gandhi.. this is just a way of intermediating the people of India... Forget about ED or political parties, they are using these law enforcement agencies on the press...on journalists why aren't you talking about that...they were calling farmers Khalistanis...This BJP especially PM Modi and Amit Shah believe in the politics of intermediation but Rahul Gandhi has told everyone people of India daro mat and nobody is scared of PM Modi and Amit Shah."