In a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, both leaders engaged in discussions that led to the exchange of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs). Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome, PM Modi highlighted the rarity of their frequent meetings over the last seven months, emphasizing the progress achieved in various fields. This meeting underscored the robust joint partnership between India and the UAE, fostering collaboration on diverse fronts.

The Indian delegation included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, showcasing the high-level engagement between the two nations. The visit holds particular significance as it marks PM Modi's third visit to the Gulf country in the past eight months, reflecting the commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation.

Upon his arrival at the airport PM Modi was warmly welcomed by UAE President Al Nahyan, and the two leaders shared a handshake and a hug, symbolizing the strong personal rapport between them. The visit includes various engagements, with a key event being the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi, reinforcing the cultural ties and values shared by India and the UAE.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the comprehensive nature of PM Modi's first leg of the visit, encompassing engagements with UAE leadership, community interactions, and significant events like the temple inauguration. The visit also involves the Prime Minister's participation as the Guest of Honour at the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai, where he is slated to deliver a special keynote address.

A highlight of the visit is the 'Ahlan Modi' event, organized by the Indian community in Abu Dhabi, which has garnered unprecedented attention with over 65,000 registrations. This overwhelming response from the Indian expatriate community underscores the enthusiastic support and interest in the Prime Minister's engagement.

PM Modi is scheduled to address the Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi at the Zayed Sports City Stadium, emphasizing the importance of people-to-people connections and community engagement. Following the UAE visit, the Prime Minister will proceed to Doha, Qatar, continuing his diplomatic engagements in the region.