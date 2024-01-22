Prime Minister Narendra Modi, upon his return to Ayodhya after concluding the grand Ram Mandir Pran 'Pratishtha' ceremony, announced that the Centre would soon launch the 'Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana', with the target of installing rooftop solar on as many as 1 crore houses across the country.

The Prime Minister chaired a meeting regarding the same and shared pictures on X (formerly known as Twitter) of him reviewing the solar panels that would be installed on houses.

"All the devotees of the world always get energy from the light of Suryavanshi Lord Shri Ram. Today, on the auspicious occasion of consecration in Ayodhya, my resolution got further strengthened that the people of India should have their own solar rooftop system on the roof of their houses," PM Modi said.

"The first decision I have taken after returning from Ayodhya is that our government will launch 'Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana' with the target of installing rooftop solar on 1 crore houses," he added.

The move, Prime Minister said, would not only reduce the electricity bill of the poor and middle class, but will also make India self-reliant in the energy sector.

The announcement came hours after PM Modi presided over the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Addressing the nation after concluding the rituals, the Prime Minister said that the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Ram Lalla marks the advent of a new era.

"Ram is not fire but energy, Ram is not dispute but solution, Ram is not merely ours but of everyone and Ram is not only the present but also eternal," PM Modi said, adding that the temple is also a symbol of peace, patience, harmony and amity in Indian society.