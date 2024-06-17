Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared that an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) will be provided to the families of each deceased individual in the tragic railway accident in West Bengal. Additionally, Rs 50,000 will be granted to each injured person.

PM Modi expressed his grief over the incident on social media platform X, stating, "The railway accident in West Bengal is saddening. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to officials and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to assist the affected. The Railways Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw Ji is on the way to the site of the mishap as well."

The mishap, which occurred near Rangapani station in West Bengal, involved a collision between a goods train and the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express. Police reports indicate that at least five individuals lost their lives, while approximately 30 others sustained injuries in the collision.

Following the accident, rescue operations were promptly initiated at the site, located about seven kilometers from North Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station. Injured passengers were swiftly transported to nearby hospitals for urgent medical treatment.

Railway officials revealed that the incident occurred around 9 am in the Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district, causing significant damage to three coaches of the Kanchanjunga Express (Train No. 13174).

The Kanchanjunga Express had departed from Guwahati at 11 pm on June 16 and was en route to Sealdah when the collision occurred.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed shock over the tragedy on social media, highlighting the urgent response measures taken in the Phansidewa area. She confirmed the deployment of rescue teams, medical assistance, and district authorities to manage the crisis and extend support to those affected by the accident.