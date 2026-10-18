PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of Gwalior truck accident victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 18 announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each person killed in the Gwalior truck accident in Madhya Pradesh and Rs 50,000 for each injured victim, as the death toll in the incident rose to 14.

The accident occurred around 1:30 am near Sheetla Mata Temple when a truck carrying paddy reportedly lost control while descending a steep slope and ploughed into devotees gathered near the temple. The vehicle allegedly broke through barricades and a police checkpoint before running over pilgrims and crashing into the temple’s outer wall and gate.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in a post on X, said Modi was distressed by the loss of lives and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

“Distressed to learn about the loss of lives due to a mishap in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the PMO quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” it added.

The death toll rose to 14 on Sunday, Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan said. The deceased include 10 men, two women and two children below the age of 18.

According to Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh, 39 people were taken to hospital following the accident, including two police personnel deployed at the site. Both policemen sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment. Three to four victims remain critically ill, while several others have been discharged after receiving initial treatment.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh for the family of each deceased person, Rs 2 lakh for each seriously injured victim and Rs 50,000 for other injured people. He said all injured victims would receive free treatment.

The Chief Minister directed ministers Aidal Singh Kansana and Rakesh Shukla to reach Gwalior and assist with relief efforts. Shukla later visited the trauma centre to meet the injured.

“The Chief Minister is closely monitoring. The government is ensuring proper treatment for the injured. A detailed investigation is under way, and action will be taken against those found responsible,” Shukla told ANI.

Meanwhile, relatives of the victims alleged delays in rescue operations and accused the police of failing to reach the accident site promptly. Some family members also questioned the time taken to transport the injured to hospitals.

The district administration has initiated an investigation into the accident, including how the truck crossed the barricades and police checkpoint put in place during Navratri. Collector Chauhan said a Regional Transport Office team had been sent to conduct a mechanical inspection of the truck and ascertain the cause of the crash.