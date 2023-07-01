Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 1 has condoled the loss of lives due to a bus accident in Buldhana, Maharashtra. The Prime Minister expressed deep condolences for the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased.

Additionally, Rs. 50,000 would be provided to those injured in the accident. At least 26 people, including three children, lost their lives in the incident that unfolded on the Samruddhi-Mahamarg Expressway in Buldhana, Maharashtra, when the bus they were traveling in caught fire following a tire burst.

The Prime Minister's Office took to Twitter to convey the Prime Minister's heartfelt sympathies. "Deeply saddened by the devastating bus mishap in Buldhana, Maharashtra. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected," the tweet read.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and assured free treatment for the injured individuals. The accident occurred in the early hours of July 1 when the bus, carrying approximately 33 passengers en route to Pune, collided with a divider after a tire burst, resulting in a devastating fire.

Sunil Kadasane, Superintendent of Police, Buldhana, confirmed the tragic incident and shared that the injured, including the bus driver, have been taken to a hospital for medical treatment. A case has been registered, and investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.