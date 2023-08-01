Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic mishap that occurred in Shahapur, Maharashtra. Sixteen workers lost their lives, and three others were injured after a girder launching machine collapsed during the construction of Phase III of the Samruddhi Express Highway. Rescue operations are underway as authorities fear that five more workers might be trapped under the debris.

In response to the devastating incident, PM Modi announced financial support for the affected families. An ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) will be provided to the next of kin of each deceased worker, while the injured will receive Rs 50,000 as compensation.

Expressing his grief, Prime Minister Modi said, "Pained by the tragic mishap in Shahapur, Maharashtra. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who are injured."

Pained by the tragic mishap in Shahapur, Maharashtra. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who are injured. NDRF and local administration are working at the site of the mishap and all possible measures are… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 1, 2023

The accident took place in the early hours of August 1 near Sarlambe village in Shahpur, while the workers were actively involved in the construction of the crucial Samruddhi Expressway's third phase. The specialized girder launching machine, used to position large steel beams during highway and bridge construction, was in operation when the tragedy struck, according to Shahpur Police.

The Samruddhi Mahamarg, also known as the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway, serves as a vital transportation link, spanning 701 kilometers and connecting the two major cities. The ambitious project, overseen by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), aims to boost connectivity and foster economic growth across the region. Notably, the expressway's first phase, linking Nagpur to Shirdi, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the preceding year.