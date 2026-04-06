PM Modi assures no loss of representation for states under Women’s Reservation plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, April 6 sought to address concerns surrounding the proposed implementation of the Women’s Reservation Act, asserting that the move would not reduce representation for any state, including those with lower population growth such as those in the Northeast and southern regions.

Addressing a public rally in Barpeta, the Prime Minister said the Union government had convened a special session of Parliament beginning April 16 to take forward the legislation. He stated that consultations had been held with political parties and called for unanimous support to pass the law.

Modi said apprehensions being raised about the potential impact on states that have implemented population control measures were unfounded. He emphasised that the proposed framework includes provisions to ensure that representation from such regions would not be adversely affected.

“The government has called a special session of Parliament starting April 16. We have discussed this with all political parties and urged them to collectively advance this legislation related to the rights of women,” he said, adding that attempts were being made in some quarters to create confusion around the issue.

He further clarified that the initiative is designed to benefit all states uniformly. “No state will be harmed. Whether it is the Northeast or southern India, where population control measures are prevalent, their representation will not be diminished. We are making arrangements to provide additional seats for women, and the total number of seats will be increased,” he said.

The Prime Minister also appealed to citizens, particularly women in Assam, to encourage political leaders across party lines to support the legislation.

The Women’s Reservation Act seeks to provide greater representation for women in legislative bodies and has been a subject of political debate, particularly over its implications for federal balance and seat distribution.