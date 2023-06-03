In a solemn visit to the hospital in Odisha's Balasore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep anguish over the three-train crash that unfolded on June 3. Promising relentless efforts in treating the injured, he affirmed that those responsible for the incident will face severe consequences.

PM Modi emphasized, "It's a painful incident. The government will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured. It's a serious incident, and instructions have been issued for the probe from every angle. Those found guilty will be punished stringently. The railways is working towards track restoration. I met the injured victims."

During his visit to the accident site, Modi personally reviewed ongoing relief operations. Engaging with local authorities, disaster relief personnel, and railway officials, he sought to assess the situation comprehensively.

The tragic collision involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express, and a goods train at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Odisha's Balasore district. The Special Relief Commissioner's office of the Odisha government reported that 17 coaches from the two passenger trains had derailed and suffered significant damage.

Sources within the government confirmed that PM Modi, present at the scene, had spoken to the Cabinet secretary and health minister, urging them to ensure comprehensive support for the injured and their families.

Expressing concern for the affected families, Modi stressed the need for uninterrupted assistance and convenience. Special attention must be paid to ensuring their well-being and that they receive the necessary aid during this trying time.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister convened a meeting to review the situation surrounding the rail accident, underlining the gravity of the incident.

As of 2 pm today, the death toll in the Odisha train tragedy has reached 288, with 747 people injured, including 56 in critical condition, according to Indian Railways.