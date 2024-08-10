Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Chooralmala area in Wayanad on Saturday, following a catastrophic landslide that claimed over 400 lives and obliterated vast sections of the region. Accompanied by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Muhammed Khan, and other key officials, PM Modi conducted an aerial survey and inspected the most severely impacted zones.

Describing the disaster as "not normal," the Prime Minister assured full support from the central government for rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts. During his visit, he interacted with survivors at a relief camp and met with injured patients at a local hospital, offering solace to those affected by the tragedy.

PM Modi walked through the disaster-hit Chooralmala, including the remains of the Vellarmala Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, which was reduced to rubble by the landslide. He also crossed a newly constructed 190-foot-long Bailey bridge, built by the army, and thanked the soldiers for their swift response.

The landslide, which struck the Meppadi area on July 30, triggered three massive back-to-back slides, burying homes and causing extensive damage. The Kerala government is now seeking additional central funds, requesting the disaster be classified as Level 3 under the National Disaster Management Plan to secure further assistance for the region's recovery.