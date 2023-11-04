Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hit out at the Congress party amid the betting app row involving Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Addressing a rally in the poll-bound state, PM Modi accused the Congress of using hawala money brought by illegal betting operators to fund its poll campaign in Chhattisgarh.

The development comes after the Enforcement Directorate on Friday claimed that a forensic analysis and a statement made by a 'cash courier' have led to "startling allegations" that Mahadev betting app promoters paid about Rs 508 crore to Baghel.

The probe agency also said, "These were the subject matter of investigation".

"It is the track record of the Bharatiya Janata Party that we do what we say. Chhattisgarh was formed by the BJP and I give you a guarantee that the BJP will shape Chhattisgarh. But the Congress party's 'jhooth ka pulinda' is standing before BJP's 'sankalp patra'. The Congress party's priority is to fill its coffers through corruption," PM Modi said in Durg.

PM Modi further said, "The Congress party's Chhattisgarh government is leaving no opportunity to loot you. They did not even leave the name of 'Mahadev.' Two days back, a big operation took place in Raipur. A huge cache of currency notes was found. People say that the money belongs to gamblers and the placing bets."

"Congress leaders are filling their houses with this looted money. You can see in media reports to whom its links go back to. The state government and the Chief Minister should tell the people of Chhattisgarh what links they have with the people sitting in Dubai who are accused of this scam. After the money was seized, Baghel is baffled and has come to the ground," the Prime Minister said.

"Congress abuses Modi day and night. But the Chief Minister has now started abusing the country's investigation agencies too. But I would like to tell the people of Chhattisgarh that Modi is not scared of abuses. You sent Modi to Delhi to deal with the corrupt," PM Modi said.

Speaking at the rally further, PM Modi said, "Action will indeed be taken against those who looted Chhattisgarh. Account for every penny will be taken from them. Chhattisgarh's corrupt government has broken your trust with one scam after the other... I assure you once again, after the BJP government is formed in the state, such scams will be strictly investigated and those who looted you will be sent to jail."

Earlier today, Union Minister Smriti Irani also targeted Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the allegation that he received over Rs 500 crore kickback.

The chief minister has in turn accused the BJP of using central investigation agencies to target him ahead of the assembly polls in the state on November 7 and 17.