PM Modi becomes India’s longest-serving Prime Minister, leaders extend congratulations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, June 10, became India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister, surpassing the record of Jawaharlal Nehru, marking a historic milestone in the country’s political history.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was among the first to congratulate Modi, saying the Prime Minister’s name “encompasses almost all major development which India has seen in the last 12 years.” In a post on X, Sarma said the occasion would be “etched in the annals of history” and added that the nation should “take a firm resolve to realise his vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.”

“Today, as Adarniya @narendramodi ji becomes the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India, we celebrate the achievements India has made in the last 12 years,” Sarma said, extending his congratulations.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang also congratulated Modi, describing the milestone as a reflection of “unwavering trust” in his leadership.

“Heartiest congratulations to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji on becoming India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister,” Tamang said in a post on X.

He noted that Modi had surpassed the record of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and crossed 4,399 days in office, calling it a “new chapter in the democratic history” of the country.

Tamang further said the achievement reflected the people’s trust in Modi’s “visionary leadership, tireless dedication and steadfast commitment” to nation-building and added that his leadership continues to guide India’s journey towards “Viksit Bharat by 2047.”