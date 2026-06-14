PM Modi begins Europe tour with France visit, G7 participation and Slovakia outreach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the French city of Nice on June 14, beginning a multi-leg European tour that will focus on strategic partnerships, technology cooperation, trade and global diplomacy.

Modi was received by senior French officials, including Minister of Education Edouard Geffray, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Space Philippe Baptiste, and French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou.

The visit starts with France, where Modi is scheduled to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on June 14. The meeting comes months after India and France elevated their relationship to a Special Global Strategic Partnership, signalling a deeper focus on defence, technology and economic cooperation.

The two leaders are also expected to jointly launch Bharat Innovates 2026, a three-day innovation summit aimed at bringing together startups, investors and technology leaders from India, France and other countries. The initiative seeks to strengthen collaboration in emerging technologies and expand links between innovation ecosystems.

Modi will then travel to Slovakia for a state visit on June 14-15, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country since its independence in 1993. During his stay in Bratislava, he is expected to meet President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico, while also engaging with business leaders. Discussions are likely to focus on bilateral cooperation, trade and India's broader engagement with the European Union.

The Prime Minister will return to France on June 16 to attend the G7 Summit in Evian. India has been invited to the summit for the eighth consecutive time, reflecting its growing role in international discussions on economic development, security and global governance.

A meeting between Modi and US President Donald Trump is expected on the sidelines of the summit, with trade likely to feature prominently in their discussions.

Ahead of the visit, Modi said India would use the G7 platform not only to present its own views but also to highlight the concerns and aspirations of the Global South. He described France as a key strategic partner and termed the Slovakia visit a landmark moment in bilateral relations.

Modi also expressed confidence that progress on the proposed India-European Union Free Trade Agreement would further strengthen ties with the bloc, noting Slovakia's importance within the EU framework.

The final leg of the tour will take Modi to Paris on June 18, where he is expected to attend the VivaTech 2026 technology exhibition alongside President Macron and interact with members of the Indian diaspora.