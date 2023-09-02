The White House, on September 2, announced that US President Joe Biden will be visiting India next week to take part in the G20 Summit and will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi bilaterally on September 8 outside of the historic gathering.

India, President of the G20, will host global leaders for the Summit scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.

According to the White House, Biden will thank PM Modi for leading the G20 during the summit.

"On Thursday (September 7), the President will travel to New Delhi, India to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit. On Friday, the President will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the statement by the White House read.

According to the White House, both presidents will work to lessen the adverse social and economic consequences of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine and boost the ability of multilateral development banks, such as the World Bank, to more effectively combat poverty by tackling global issues.

"While in New Delhi, the President will also commend Prime Minister Modi's leadership of the G20 and reaffirm the US commitment to the G20 as the premier forum of economic cooperation, including by hosting it in 2026," it said.

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