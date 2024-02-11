Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his conviction on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will surpass the monumental 370-seat mark in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Addressing a public gathering of tribal community members in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district, PM Modi rallied for heightened voter turnout, urging citizens to ensure an additional 370 votes per booth compared to previous elections to secure a decisive victory for the BJP.

Emphasizing the widespread anticipation of a resounding victory, PM Modi referenced opposition leaders conceding to the likelihood of the ruling coalition, led by the BJP, securing more than 400 seats in Parliament. "Abki baar 400 paar," echoed across the political spectrum, as even adversaries acknowledge the mounting momentum behind the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), asserted PM Modi.

Confident in the BJP's electoral prospects, PM Modi underscored the symbolic significance of the lotus, BJP's emblem, poised to bloom beyond the 370-seat threshold on its own merit.

PM Modi clarified his visit to Jhabua, not as a campaign trail for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections but as a humble "sevak," expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support received during the recent assembly polls. The BJP's triumphant victories in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, resonated as a testament to the electorate's confidence in the party's governance.

Highlighting the government's proactive agenda, PM Modi reiterated the commitment to accelerate development initiatives in Madhya Pradesh, exemplified by the launch of Rs 7,550 crore worth of projects aimed at bolstering growth and infrastructure.

However, PM Modi didn't shy away from criticizing the opposition, particularly the Congress, for its historical neglect of the marginalized communities. Accusing the Congress of political opportunism, PM Modi lamented the sporadic attention accorded to villages, farmers, and tribals solely during election cycles.

Undeterred by the opposition's rhetoric, PM Modi condemned the Congress' divisive tactics, labeling "loot and divide" as their prevailing mantra. He emphasized the BJP's dedication to holistic welfare initiatives, exemplified by the concerted efforts to combat sickle cell anemia among tribal populations through the National Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Mission 2047, launched by the Centre last year.