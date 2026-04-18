PM Modi blames DMK, Congress for Women’s Bill setback

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 18, alleged that the women’s reservation bill brought by his government was “derailed” due to opposition from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Indian National Congress, accusing them of turning it into a matter of “hatred and petty politics.”

Addressing an election rally in Coimbatore, the Prime Minister said he had personally appealed to opposition parties to support the bill and had even offered to give them credit, as his intention was to ensure greater representation of women from ordinary families in Parliament and state assemblies.

He claimed that had the bill been passed, it would have opened opportunities for many women, particularly in Tamil Nadu, to become MPs and MLAs. Modi also alleged that opposition parties were uncomfortable with the rise of ordinary women in politics and accused them of promoting dynastic politics.

Targeting the DMK government in the state, he urged women voters to question why the bill was opposed and called on them to send a strong message during the upcoming polls.

The remarks come a day after the proposed constitutional amendment aimed at implementing women’s reservation failed to secure the required majority in the Lok Sabha.