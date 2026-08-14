PM Modi calling Takaichi ‘choti behen’ reflects India-Japan trust: Ambassador Keiichi Ono

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s description of Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi as his “choti behen” (younger sister) during her recent India visit reflected the warmth and trust that underpin ties between the two countries, Japanese Ambassador to India Keiichi Ono said.

Speaking at the India-Japan Stakeholder Consultation on Skill Development: Shaping the Next Chapter of Bilateral Human Resource Cooperation, Ono said people-to-people exchanges would play a key role in strengthening the bilateral partnership.

“There’s never been a better time to stress the importance of people-to-people exchange. It forms the backbone of trust in the new and golden chapter between India and Japan,” Ono said.

He recalled Takaichi’s visit for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, saying the two prime ministers had agreed to deepen the partnership based on strategic convergence and trust, with a focus on shared growth, prosperity and resilience.

Ono also highlighted the exchange between Modi and Takaichi during their joint press statement after the summit.

“One moment from that visit particularly stayed with me,” he said, recalling Modi’s reference to Takaichi as his “choti behen”, to which the Japanese prime minister responded by referring to him as her elder brother.

Ono said the exchange showed that India-Japan relations extend beyond diplomatic engagement and are rooted in the relationship between the people of the two countries.

Takaichi visited India from July 1 to 3 at Modi’s invitation and took part in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit. During the visit, the two leaders discussed ways to take the bilateral partnership forward, with people-to-people ties emerging as an important component of closer cooperation.