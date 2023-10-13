In a significant gathering of world leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) at the Yashobhoomi convention centre in Delhi. The summit, hosted by the Indian Parliament under the broader framework of India's G20 presidency, brought together speakers of parliaments from G20 member countries and invitees.

During his keynote address, Prime Minister Modi underscored the importance of peace, unity, and global collaboration in an era marked by terrorism and international conflicts.

"It is the time for everyone's development; this is a time for peace, brotherhood, and moving forward together," Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared. He expressed concern over the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and global terrorism, stating, "Conflicts and confrontations being faced by the world today do not benefit anyone. A divided world cannot provide solutions to challenges before humanity."

The P20 Summit, known for its unique blend of parliamentary practices from around the world, is a testament to the evolution and strengthening of India's parliamentary traditions. PM Modi noted, "It is a unique confluence of various parliamentary practices from around the world. The country's parliamentary practices have evolved and strengthened."

Reflecting on India's achievements and the vibrant G20 presidency, he added, "The G20 presidency ensured festivities in India throughout the year, India landing on the moon added to the celebrations."

Speaking on the democratic process in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the country's electoral prowess, saying, "India has conducted 17 general elections and over 300 state assembly polls so far." He particularly noted the historical significance of the 2019 general elections, stating, "In the 2019 general elections, people made my party victorious for the second time in a row. This was the world's biggest election."

In a significant endorsement of India's democratic practices, he praised the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the election process, stating, "The use of EVMs has boosted transparency and efficiency in the election process, as results are now declared within hours of the counting of votes."

The event's participants included speakers from G20 member countries, as well as invitees. Notably, the Pan-African Parliament marked its debut appearance at the P20 Summit, following the African Union's recent induction into the G20 community at the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit last month.

The thematic sessions held during this P20 Summit centered around four key subjects: "transformation in people's lives through public digital platforms," "women-led development," "accelerating Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," and "sustainable energy transition." The discussions and deliberations at the summit are expected to yield insights and strategies to address the most pressing global challenges.