PM Modi calls for ‘immediate de-escalation’ after US targets Iran’s nuclear sites

Tensions escalated sharply in the Middle East after the United States launched airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, prompting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak directly with Iran’s newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday.

Modi expressed “deep concern at the recent escalations” and stressed the urgent need to reduce tensions in the region. “Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability,” he wrote on X following the conversation.

The strikes, confirmed by US President Donald Trump late Saturday, were described as “massive precision” operations. Trump warned of further action if Iran fails to step back from confrontation.

Iran denounced the attacks, calling them a violation of international law and vowed to continue its nuclear activities. The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said Iranian nuclear sites were hit in what it termed a “savage aggression,” in direct breach of international agreements including the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

“This action, which violates international regulations, unfortunately took place under the indifference—and even complicity—of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),” the AEOI said in a statement.

Israel backed the strikes, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praising Trump’s decision, saying it would “change history.”