PM Modi calls voting a sacred duty on National Voters’ Day, urges citizens to strengthen India’s democratic spirit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, January 25 extended greetings to citizens across the country on the occasion of National Voters’ Day, describing the observance as a powerful reminder of the collective responsibility every Indian holds in safeguarding and strengthening the nation’s democratic foundations.

In his message, the Prime Minister commended the Election Commission of India (ECI) for its sustained efforts in upholding free, fair, and transparent electoral processes. He said National Voters’ Day reaffirms faith in India’s democratic values and highlights the decisive role played by voters in shaping the country’s future.

“Voting is not merely a constitutional right, but a sacred duty,” Modi said, emphasising that active public participation is essential for a vibrant democracy. He underlined that high voter turnout and informed participation are critical to achieving the goal of a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India).

Stressing the importance of inclusivity, the Prime Minister described becoming a voter as a moment worth celebrating, particularly for first-time voters and young citizens. He noted that enrolling in the electoral rolls marks a significant milestone in democratic participation and empowers youth to contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

On the occasion, Modi also wrote a letter to MY-Bharat volunteers, urging them to celebrate every new voter registration, especially among young people. He called upon volunteers to motivate, guide, and support first-time voters, strengthening democratic engagement at the grassroots level.

Reiterating his message through a series of posts on X, the Prime Minister extended his greetings on National Voters’ Day and appealed to citizens to honour democracy by exercising their voting rights responsibly and consciously.

National Voters’ Day, observed annually, aims to promote voter awareness, encourage electoral participation, and reinforce the importance of democratic values across the country.